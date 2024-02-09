Farmers at Palazzo Chigi. Meloni: “Irpef exemption for low incomes”

While the protests continue “under” the Ariston stage, lPrime Minister Meloni has called a meeting at Palazzo Chigi with the farmers. “I believe you can recognize that in recent months there has been an increase in resources in favor of the sector and it has been significant, albeit in a difficult budgetary situation, which you also know well. In 16 months it is not possible to do the miracles and correct years of wrong choices, but I believe that the trend reversal is evident, the prime minister told the acronyms.

And while waiting for the meeting with the Minister of Agriculture Lollobrigida, the Prime Minister, in the presence of the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini in connection, announced the exemption from the payment of Irpef for the incomes of workers in the agricultural sector below 10 thousand euros.

Meloni has supported the valorization of national supply chains, criticizing “cell-based foods produced in laboratories, and stating that he will ask for a European law on the matter“. The reference is clearly to cultured meat. Regarding food, the EU Commission has already blocked last year's bill which prohibited it, while experts do not agree with the decision to prevent its production and sale.

Associations convened at the Ministry of Agriculture

“At 4pm they summoned us to the ministry of agriculture”. This was said by Salvatore Fais, one of the coordinators of Riscatto Agricolo at the sit in Via Nomentana. “Tonight there will also be a demonstration with tractors”, says the spokesperson amidst applause. “If there are trade associations we don't come in and leave”, he added.

“I believe that a European ban on cell-based food produced in laboratories is also needed to defend the sector. We will continue to fight on this, we will fight for a European law”. Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, according to what we learn, to the acronyms of the agricultural world. On the law against cultivated meat “they accused us of every atrocity” but “we were right . Italy was the leader and animated a majority of 17 nations who are supporting our position and saying together with us that synthetic meat, meat produced in laboratories, is an ethical, social, environmental and health threat. .

“We want to address the very important issue of production costs. We want to prevent sales below production costs and recognize the right price for farmers. To make the measure provided for in the legislative decree against unfair practices effective, the government will strengthen the controls of the enforcement authority (ICQRF) and strengthen the Ismea structures for the processing and publication on a monthly basis of the prices of agricultural products and costs production averages of the main supply chains”. Thus, according to what we learn, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke to the acronyms of the world of agriculture.

“The Irpef exemption in past years was an unfair measure and favored above all large entrepreneurs and companies with high business volumes. The Government's proposal is to help farmers who need it by limiting the Irpef exemption to agricultural and Sunday incomes that do not exceed the amount of ten thousand euros. In other words, the Irpef exemption must be an intervention for the weakest that is a concrete support for those who produce and not a privilege”. Thus, according to what we learn, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the acronyms of the agricultural world who he is meeting at Palazzo Chigi.

“I have decided, with Minister Lollobrigida, to organize this meeting to briefly present to you the priority actions that the government intends to carry out, on various levels, in favor of the national agricultural sector. NoThis is not the first time we have met, we have seen each other several times in the past, but I thought it was important to see you again today to continue to discuss national and European policies affecting agriculture and agri-food. We are talking about a strategic sector for our economy and which we have put at the center of our action”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the agriculture acronyms. “I believe you can recognize that in recent months the increase in resources in favor of the sector there has been and it has been relevant, albeit in a difficult budgetary situation, which you also know well. In 16 months it is not possible to work miracles and correct years of bad choices, but I believe that the trend reversal is evident.”

The organizations of the agricultural world are convened at Palazzo Chigi for a meeting soon with the government. The call concerns Cia-Agricoltori Italiani, Coldiretti, Confagricoltura, Fedagripesca and Copagri. At Palazzo Chigi, at the moment, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida and the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto are present.

“We're leaving for Sanremo, Amadeus text shared”

About fifty farmers and breeders from Self-employed farmers collective Alessandria-Asti left by bus and with its own means to reach Sanremo (Imperia) for the authorized demonstration between 1pm and 5pm. “The statement that will be read this evening on the stage of the Ariston Theater during the Festival – we read in a note – was shared and signed with the Agricultural Redemption Committee of Melegnano (Milan). Also participating in Sanremo were around twenty tractors from Mondovì (Cuneo)”.

The Agricoltori Autonomi collective will continue its protest actions next week in Asti. “In these days the various Piedmontese movements and groups are meeting to agree on collective actions together.”

Agricultural redemption, procession confirmed on the Rome ring road

“We confirm that this evening there will be a tractor parade on the ring road.” This was said by Roberto Rosati, one of the spokespersons of the Abruzzo farmers who joined Riscatto Agricolo, the tractor protest on Via Nomentana in Rome. “Only the time is to be established. It should be around 9pm”, he added.