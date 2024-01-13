Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

The Bavarian farmers do not want a compromise with the traffic lights, but rather continue their protest. Now there are even threats of food blockades.

Augsburg – The Bavarian Farmers' President Günther Felßner announced a possible escalation if the federal government does not completely withdraw its plans to cut subsidies in agriculture. “So far we have refrained from blocking infrastructure, such as the food supply. But we don’t just let several months’ income be taken out of our pockets,” said Felßner in an interview with the on Thursday Augsburg General.

Farmers' association threatens further forms of protest: Will there soon be empty shelves in the supermarket?

The farmers' president was responding to a question from the newspaper about how things could continue after the farmers' protests in Bavaria if the traffic lights did not give way. The coalition has already backed down and withdrawn the initially planned deletion of the vehicle tax exemption for agricultural vehicles. According to the farmers' association, that is not enough. “We will only stop our activities when both measures are withdrawn – the vehicle tax and the cancellation of agricultural diesel subsidies,” continued Felßner. At the demonstration in Nuremberg he had already announced a “hot January” if the demands were not given in.

Günther Felßner, President of the Bavarian Farmers' Association (BBV), during a farmers' association rally in Nuremberg. © Daniel Karmann/dpa

Meanwhile, agricultural economist Alfons Balmann is wondering to what extent the lack of willingness to compromise is helping the situation. At the request of the Picture he said: “On the one hand, the protests have made it clear that agriculture is worried and many farmers are unsettled. On the other hand, they have also made it clear that agriculture and its association representatives have very little to offer in terms of constructive solutions, other than the lowest common denominator of 'being against it'.”

Bavarian farmers' president with clear words after farmers' protests in Nuremberg and Munich

The two largest rallies in Bavaria took place at the same time this week in Nuremberg and Munich: According to the police, around 5,000 farmers and supporters with around 2,500 tractors and agricultural machinery came to the third and last major farmers' rally of the week in Nuremberg on Friday. Felßner has already announced that the protests in Nuremberg will continue next week if their demands are not heard.

Both Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter (CSU) and Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) spoke at the rally in Munich. “We will continue to be at your side,” Bernreiter assured the truck drivers and their bosses. Aiwanger, meanwhile, chose much harsher words: “At some point even the biggest pack mule gets down on its knees and says, ‘Fuck my ass,’ I don’t like anyone.”

As with the big Munich farmers' rally on Monday, a Green politician took part in the protest. “I take your criticism seriously, I take it with me,” said Munich Bundestag member Dieter Janecek. However, he was loudly booed. (nz/dpa)