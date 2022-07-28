Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The current economic situation is a concern in the country’s agricultural sector, and mainly in Sinaloa, where farmers have already shown their concern about the extremely high costs that agricultural inputs have reached, mainly fertilizerswhich have doubled their prices from one year to another.

César Enrique Galaviz Lugo President of the Association of Farmers of the Fuerte Sur River (AARFS) pointed out the following, “on the subject of the price of fertilizer, you can say that there is a very unfavorable outlook, since we do not know what the price will be at the end of the cycle, and that is extremely worrying, since the volatility creates uncertainty in the sector”.

Concerned the agricultural leader about the price that corn could reach on the harvest dates of the next cycle, he called on government institutions to create protection mechanisms against this eminent price hike in fertilizers, “it is essential that the authorities governments turn to see the sector and support it; It would be very feasible to create incentives that guarantee food production, but above all, that the impact is not so severe in the final price of corn, something that will directly affect the consumer’s pocket, this is where the government must enter ” , pointed out Galaviz Lugo.

We recommend you read:

César Galaviz also highlighted that the commercial agriculture union does not feel accompanied by the decisions and policies of the government in this matter, since large-scale production remains in the hands of the private sector and it is the one that fully bears the investment risks. “We trust in the good will of the authorities and we expect their support and endorsement, since the food issue is everyone’s issue,” concluded Galaviz.