Farmers gathered at several locations in the Netherlands on Thursday evening to take action. In Amsterdam, for example, an estimated eleven to fifteen tractors were on Dam Square, says a police spokesperson. According to him, it was a 'relaxed demonstration' that did not lead to any disruptions. The farmers have now left the city via the Piet Hein tunnel. Since late Thursday evening, farmers on Belgian territory have also been blocking several border crossings with the Netherlands.

