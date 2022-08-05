Farmers Defense Force (FDF) is not at all satisfied with the first consultation farmers’ organizations have had with the cabinet. “If I get a taste of the mood, I think you can prepare for the hardest actions that FDF has ever conducted”, says foreman Mark van den Oever. Other farmers’ leaders, such as Henk Bleker, also speak of ‘escalation’.

Van den Oever does not want to say what kind of actions are involved. “We’re not going to dwell on that, but we’re definitely going to escalate.” According to Bart Kemp of Agractie, there will be a ‘beautiful, positive action’ in Utrecht and in Amsterdam on Saturday. The Canal Parade will take place in the capital on Saturday. “There will also be tractors, and farmers who hand out products,” says Kemp. “And I expect there will also be stronger actions.”

According to Van den Oever, the gap between the cabinet and the farmers is large. He compares it to the Grand Canyon in the United States. “The impasse is great, we are back to square one,” he says. Van den Oever adds: “Now the meeting farmers have been worked out and the action farmers have to get back to work.”

Back to ‘old strategy’

“Since the hand is not taken, we have to go back to the old strategy,” says Van den Oever. “It does not want to be decided at the negotiating table. We have all decided on a strategy together, also very moderate parties We wanted a small commitment, it’s not coming.” See also US confirms detection of 12 monkeypox cases in the country

Van den Oever says that he does not want to make any appeals to his supporters. “The farmers themselves know very well what they can and cannot do. Nobody likes throwing asbestos on the highway. I think we can all agree on that. But look, it is of course also our supporters, we are not going to lose them.” In previous protests, items containing the cancer-causing asbestos were thrown onto the highway. The mess had to be cleaned up by specialized companies, which meant that roads remained closed for longer.

Disappointment

There is also great disappointment among the other seven farmers’ organizations that were represented at Remkes by the LTO, says Jeroen van Maanen of the Dutch Dairy Farmers’ Union (NMV). The organizations were in Wageningen this afternoon for a debriefing. According to Van Maanen, a helping hand has been made to the cabinet on behalf of the farmers. He says it has not been addressed. “But that was a condition for a follow-up meeting for the parties.” The breached trust has not been restored, says Van Maanen. See also A NASA space probe 'touches' the Sun

Chairman Henk Bleker of the Dutch Dairy Farmers’ Union says that it has been proposed to no longer look at the deposition value (KDW), the limit to the amount of nitrogen that a specific nature reserve can handle. Instead, we should talk about the actual state of the nature reserves and then consider what measures are needed per area. “Then we are also open to our role”, says Bleker.

If that doesn’t happen, they will allow a gigantic social conflict to continue and possibly get even bigger,” says Bleker. “This can escalate, yes. If no real compensation is offered in such a critical phase on the part of the cabinet, while the farmers lend a helping hand.”

Foreman of Agractie Bart Kemp says he expects the cabinet to come up with something now. According to him, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Remkes have seen that the distrust and the gap are large, and that they cannot let the farmers crack. “Farmers will not accept that either, they will continue to fight for their future.”

Jeroen van Maanen (NMV, left) and Bart Kemp (Agractie) spoke to the press after a discussion with eight farmers’ organizations in Wageningen. © ANP



After his conversation with Remkes, LTO leader Sjaak van der Tak did not say that the consultation had failed, but that the cabinet did not offer enough: “There is movement, but for our horticulturists and farmers it is not enough at the moment. So for today it’s done, we can’t continue the conversation, the ball is really in the cabinet.” See also Gryzlov pointed to the increase in the presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donbass

‘It was different inside rooms’

However, Bert van Ruitenbeek, who was also present as director of the organization for ‘biodynamic agriculture’ Stichting Demeter, believes that the LTO only pretends that the outcome of the talks is too little for the stage. The conversation went very differently indoors, according to Van Ruitenbeek. “There is really room to look further at a number of things and the LTO has also agreed to that”. According to Van Ruitenbeek, what LTO does is ‘part of the game’, but he doesn’t like it himself. “They try to keep all parties on board and I understand that, but their statement in the media is too negative.”

Watch our videos about the farmers’ protests here: