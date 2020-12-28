Protesting farmers’ organizations agreed in principle to a government proposal on the next round of talks on 30 December regarding new agricultural laws, but said the Center should convey the agenda of the meeting in its invitation. United Kisan Morcha member Abhimanyu Kohar said that the farmers have agreed to participate in the meeting on the date proposed by the Center. It is the representative organization of 40 organizations against the controversial law.

The Center sent a letter dated 30 December for talks after which the farmers accepted the proposal. The farmers first wanted talks on 29 December. “In our letter to the government on 26 December, we had explicitly mentioned the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws and the legal guarantee of the MSP as an agenda for negotiation,” Kohad told PTI. K’s letter did not mention any specific agenda. He said, but we have agreed to hold talks with the government in principle.

Kohad said that the government is proposing talks on December 30, while farmers suggested December 29. This shows that the Center wants to maintain its dominance. Meanwhile, the number of farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws from November 28 on the Singhu border saw an increase on Monday as new farmers joined them over the weekend.

Also read- Talk will be made on agricultural laws? Government called farmers to talk

Walking along the highway and its surroundings became difficult as new farmers who arrived in the tractor trolley surrounded more space at the demonstration site. At the end of one month, the farmers said that they are ready to stand for a long time and food and cloth are reaching in sufficient quantity to carry out the movement. Fearing the end of the MSP system and mandi system with the new laws, farmers are demanding withdrawal of all three laws.

At the same time, the government is presenting the laws as a major reform for the agriculture sector. Amarinder Singh of Patiala returned home on December 4 and has now returned with his wife and sister. He said, more people are coming and every house in Punjab is donating one thousand rupees in every village to continue their fight. He said, after a religious ceremony ends on January 2, more people are coming from Fatehgarh Sahib.