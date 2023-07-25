Have you ever wondered if the masons or the peasants are stronger and just as muscular? A content creator went viral, after holding a competition between the worker and a farmer.

Farmer vs. bricklayer: The strongest competition in all of Mexico that caused a furor on social networks by showing the rude encounter in a video that immediately went viral on the Internet.

The masons, like the peasants, have a hard day working under the sun’s rays, for this reason, before their work when carrying materials, they are known for their incredible physical strength and resistance.

It was through the TikTok digital platform, where the ‘@luisitotime2.0’ account surprised all users by showing the great strength that the arms of a bricklayer and a farmer have, despite the fact that they do not go to a gym.

The tiktoker Luisito was in charge of carrying out the competition between a bricklayer and a boy with the aim of measuring their strength by carrying out a series of activities to see who would be the victor.

Challenges to find out who is stronger

In the first challenge, each one had to hold bales of corn, which weigh approximately 35 kilos. In this dynamic, the peasant managed to load 5, while the mason 6, however, they left it as a draw, because they were allegedly helping him.

mason and peasant forces

In the second challenge, they carried out a battle of strength, so during the viral video, they placed their arms on the table, in which the man who ended up winning He is recognized as the strongest bricklayer in Mexico.

After that, they went to a beating machine, but when they saw that it was out of order, they changed the dynamics, for one in which they had to pull a pasture mill of more than 800 kilos.

In the last strength challenge, the farmer started first, revealing the skill he has when dragging more than 800 kilos, however, the mason tried to do itbut gave up as he stated that it was too heavy.

mason and peasant forces

Finally, the influencer did not determine a winner and left it to the discretion of the Internet users, who did not wait in the comment box, for which the publication went viral.

