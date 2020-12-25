Thousands of farmers have been gathering in and around the national capital Delhi for the last one month and are opposing the three new agrarian reform laws brought by the central government. Till now, the negotiations between the farmers’ organizations and the government of five rounds about this have been fruitless. The proposal for amendment sent by the government was also rejected by the farmer organizations. He is demanding a complete withdrawal of all three laws.

Government hopes – solution will be found soon

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary has expressed the hope that the next round of talks with the farmers will clear it. According to news agency ANI, Kailash Chaudhary said- “I hope the solution will come out in the next round of meeting between the farmers and the government. The farmers of many states have supported the new laws and they send the Prime Minister’s ‘thank you letter’ Are. “

I hope in the next meeting between farmers and the government, a solution will be reached. Farmers in many states are also supporting the new farm laws and sending ‘thank you’ letters to Prime Minister: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary pic.twitter.com/HHxyUJWudU – ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Narendra Tomar’s target on opposition

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar targeted the opposition for the anti-farmer demonstration. Tomar said- People who are misleading them by becoming well wishers of the farmers, will teach them a lesson in the future.

The Agriculture Minister further said that all other states except West Bengal were associated with PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. So far, 96 thousand crore rupees have been transferred to the farmers. In West Bengal, 70 lakh farmers will benefit from this scheme. I also wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to join it.

Nirmala reminds Rahul of 2019 election manifesto

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked Rahul Gandhi questions on behalf of the Congress for opposition to these laws. Nirmala said- I want to ask Rahul Gandhi whether the Congress had not included these policies in the 2019 election manifesto in the interest of farmers. They are protesting because these reforms have been implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not by him.

The Union Finance Minister further said- “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear by addressing the farmers that the government is ready to negotiate with those who have questions about three new agricultural laws. I hope that the protesting farmers now This will be discussed with the government from the side. “

Also read: Special: Farmers killed in denial, standing in expectation of government