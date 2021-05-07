ofAndreas Knobloch shut down

A farmer caused an international stir when he unceremoniously moved a landmark. Even the mayors were interviewed.

Erquelinnes / Bousignies-sur-Roc – What doesn’t fit is made to fit. A guiding principle that often applies to manual work. Disruptive factors are removed from the way so that work can function smoothly. It is important to consider what can happen if you do the wrong things for the right purpose.

A Belgian farmer probably hadn’t thought of making headlines across Europe when he got into his tractor. The otherwise rather unspectacular work ensured that even the mayor commented on French television.

Border stone between Belgium and France: Mayor was “happy”

What happened? A border stone between the Belgian border village of Erquellines and Bousignies-sur-Roc, in northeastern France, blocked the farmer’s path with his tractor. For the farmer a disruptive factor that he simply pushed aside. But by doing so he immediately redrew the national borders.

About two meters less France, but more Belgium. “He made Belgium bigger and France smaller, that’s not a good idea,” joked Mayor of the Belgian village of Erquelinnes David Lavaux, according to the British BBC at the French broadcaster TF1. “I was happy that my village was now bigger, but the mayoress of Bousignies-sur-Roc wasn’t,” Lavaux added with a smile. Not just the British one BBC or French and Belgian television, but also in Switzerland, Turkey or the Netherlands, the campaign made the rounds.

Border stone between Belgium and France: “Should avoid border war”

Since the stone has been there since 1819, the mayor Aurélie Welonek of the “downsized” French town said with a grin La Voix du Nord: “We should avoid a new border war”. The official closure of the border goes back to the Treaty of Kortrijk from 1820. Five years after Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo.

Curiously, after the boundary stone was moved, according to the BBC, a history lover went for a walk and discovered the stone. The farmer is urged by his mayor Lavaux to return the stone to its original position or he faces legal consequences.

In the one bordering Belgium North Rhine-Westphalia was currently making news about a rabbit plague.