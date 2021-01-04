Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra has come in support of farmers. He says that he is with whom and is praying to fulfill his demand. Actually, today is the 8th meeting between the government and the farmers. From this meeting, farmers hope that the government will accept their demands. At the same time, the government is also hoping to end the farmer movement.

Meanwhile, Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra has tweeted in support of farmers. He tweeted and wrote, “Today my farmer brothers get justice. I pray with my life. Every noble soul will get relief ..” Along with this, he has also shared a picture during the Kisan movement.

Pray for farmers

Dharmendra had also shown his support towards farmers in a tweet earlier. He wrote in the tweet made on December 11, “My farmer brothers are very sad to see this suffering. The government should do something very soon.” Please tell that Dharmendra’s elder son Sunny Deol is a BJP MP from Gurudas Pur. He said that farmers should get justice from the government.

I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast. pic.twitter.com/WtaxdTZRg7 – Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2020

This decision was taken in an earlier meeting

Let me tell you that before the meeting to be held today, talks were held between the farmer and the government on 30 December. In this, the government had agreed to two of the four demands of the farmers, which are related to heavy penalty and jail sentence and continuation of electricity subsidy for violation of the ordinance related to stubble burning. Farmers organizations have announced a march on the KMP Expressway on January 6, if the talks with the government fail today.

