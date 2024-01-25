EThe “Green Week” is actually a flagship event for agriculture; it is considered a cheerful consumer show. But this year, the world's largest trade fair for agriculture, food and horticulture is dominated by farmers' protests that have brought the problems in the industry to light.

One voice that is holding up the flag of young farmers these days is Theresa Schmidt. “Politicians are doing everything they can to destroy our future prospects,” the young farmer said several times. The farmers accepted what she said. She spoke from the hearts of many. Thousands applauded as the 27-year-old woman spoke during protests in Berlin to farmers who had once again gathered to demonstrate against agricultural cuts.

Schmidt, who has been the spokesperson for the Rural Youth Association since 2022, has deep roots in agriculture herself. The farmer's daughter comes from a farm in northern Hesse. The 15th generation has been farming, farming and sowing there since 1555. Arable crops and strawberries grow on 110 hectares. The business also raises cattle.

It's about their future

Schmidt is a trained bank clerk, is studying agricultural sciences for a master's degree and sees her future in practical agriculture. She was always sure that she wanted to continue running her parents' farm, she said during the demonstrations – until the government announced austerity plans for the farmers a few weeks ago.







She no longer knows whether she will be able to make a living from farming in the future. “We are being pushed onto the bench, we won’t put up with that,” she said in Berlin. Schmidt emphasized several times in interviews that it is no longer just about agricultural diesel. Rather, it is about the future of the companies and how German agriculture can remain competitive. More and more requirements, more and more restrictions, less and less entrepreneurial freedom were slowing down companies.

A woman in the male-dominated farmers' associations

As chairwoman of the Rural Youth, Theresa Schmidt is the voice for hundreds of thousands of young people in rural areas. The main aim of her association is to strengthen the prospects of living and staying for young people in rural areas. This is one of the reasons why she finds clear words for the challenges of the young generation. Farmers are well-trained specialists, said Schmidt in Berlin. Most of them worked hard, always with passion. Like no other industry, agriculture lives, thinks and works in generations. It is the young generation who will have to make the decisions in the future and face the growing challenges.

At the same time, Schmidt does not shy away from confronting political representatives with their concerns, including Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner on stage in Berlin. She advocated respectful dialogue and emphasized that the farmers distanced themselves from radical fringes.

In the environment of the strongly male-dominated farmers' association and other agricultural associations, Theresa Schmidt is one of the few women who speak confidently in public or take on leadership roles. Many wish there were more of their kind.