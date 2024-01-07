DAt the start of the nationwide week of farmers' action against the federal government's policies, the President of the German Farmers' Association (DBV), Joachim Rukwied, asks for leniency for possible disruptions caused by the protests. “We want to carry out our protest peacefully and using democratic means,” Rukwied told the magazine “Stern”. “If we travel with tractors, there will inevitably be traffic delays,” he added. “We ask the population for their understanding. We don’t want to lose the great support and solidarity that we receive from large parts of society.”

Rukwied emphasized the legality of the protests: “Our demonstrations have been registered and we are making use of our fundamental right to convey to society and politics that Germany needs competitive agriculture.” This is the only way to ensure the supply of “high-quality, local food.” . The week of action should make it clear that “we will not accept the planned tax increases for agriculture,” said Rukwied. “These have to be taken off the table. We’ll stick with it.”

Farmers, long-distance drivers and other professional groups are starting their joint nationwide week of protest against the traffic light coalition's policies on Monday. There are fears of increasing radicalization and infiltration of the protests by extremist groups.

Farmers' anger was sparked by planned cuts in subsidies for the industry in the wake of the budget crisis. However, the federal government has now largely cashed in on the plans. The preferential treatment of motor vehicle tax for forestry and agriculture is to be retained, unlike initially planned; The abolition of the tax relief for agricultural diesel should not take place until 2026. This year it will initially be reduced by 40 percent.