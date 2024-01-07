Home page politics

The farmers' protests are expected to paralyze the country on Monday. Representatives of the traffic light parties criticize the farmers' actions. The news ticker.

Berlin – The political landscape in Germany is facing a protest marathon on Monday (January 8th). Out of anger over canceled agricultural subsidies, the German Farmers' Association (DBV) has announced a week of protests to send a signal against the policies of the traffic light government in Berlin. To achieve this, farmers want, among other things, to block motorway entrances and paralyze entire cities. Police and authorities expect severe traffic disruptions.

Farmers demonstrate against the traffic light government – ​​it’s “long been about much more than agricultural diesel”

The cuts in subsidies were decided as part of the traffic light government's budget crisis. According to a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, there was a hole in the federal budget of 60 billion euros. The farmers were upset that the red pencil was to be applied to agriculture in particular and they called for an uprising. The federal government has now largely cashed in on the cuts plans.

But the anger of the farmers remains. Despite the withdrawal in Berlin, the DBV stuck to its plans. The problems would go beyond the subsidy cuts, explained the Association of German Dairy Farmers (BDM). It is “long about much more than agricultural diesel and vehicle tax relief”. Other industries have also joined in.

“Blockades don’t solve any problems”: Faeser and Lindner criticize farmers

While the first tractors drove around the Berlin Peace Column on Sunday evening (January 7th), political Berlin was divided in its reaction to the upcoming protests. Members of the governing parties criticized the upcoming blockades as disproportionate. “Blockades do not solve any problems,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) in an interview with the Rhenish Post. “If you block other people in everyday life who have to rush to work, school or the doctor, you are primarily causing anger and incomprehension.”

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) even appealed directly to farmers at his party's Epiphany meeting. “You are lost, please turn back”. In terms of content, he rejected the farmers: The industry is benefiting from the reduced electricity tax and is demanding new funding for stable conversions. “If you want new subsidies, you also have to forego old ones.”

Farmers' protests against the traffic light policy – increasing radicalization feared after the Habeck incident

But the farmers cannot think of turning back. The demonstrators receive support primarily from the opposition. Several politicians from the Union parties expressed understanding for the farmers' criticism of the government. The AfD also expressed solidarity with the angry farmers.

The increasing radicalization of the protests could also prove tricky on Monday. On Thursday (January 4th), demonstrating farmers blocked a quay where a ferry with Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) on board was supposed to dock. The police were just able to prevent the angry farmers from storming the ferry. The DBV has distanced itself from the campaign. “Blockades of this kind are a no-go,” the association writes on its website. (fd with afp)