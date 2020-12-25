new Delhi: There is a continuous protest from farmers against the new agricultural laws. For a month, farmers have been camping on the Delhi border in protest against the new agricultural laws of the central government. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with farmers from different places of the country. During this time, in a conversation with PM Modi, the farmers shared their experiences and many farmers said that they are earning more than before.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with farmers of several states after releasing the next installment of PM Samman Nidhi. PM Narendra Modi also spoke to Hari Singh Bishnoi, a farmer from Fatehabad in Haryana during his interaction program. During this, Hari Singh Bishnoi said that he used to cultivate rice earlier. Although he was interested in gardening.

Is good earning

Hari Singh said that after cultivating paddy, he now does gardening. Hari Singh told PM Modi that during horticulture he cultivated lemon in three acres of land. Apart from this, cultivated guava in seven acres of land. Hari Singh Bishnoi said that selling guava and lemon crop in local mandis makes a lot of profit. It makes good money.

Cons spreading confusion

During this dialogue, PM Modi also targeted the opposition. PM Narendra Modi said that no one can take the farmers’ land from them. The PM said that confusion is being spread by the opposition about the land of the farmers. PM Modi said that farmers can sell their crop wherever they want. Farmers have been given a new option through agricultural reforms.

