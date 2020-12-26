Highlights: The farmers’ movement has been going on for almost a month on the Singhu border of Delhi

For the last 18 days, chains have been lying in the legs, hands and neck of Kabal Singh for 12 hours every day. At 7 in the morning, he is confined in fetters but he is not in jail. He is a 42-year-old farmer who lives in Punjab. Kabal Singh says that due to the three new Central Agricultural Laws, farmers have become slaves in independent India and they will free themselves from these fetters only when the laws are withdrawn.

Mother gets injured but son’s spirit remains

Kabal Singh, who was in the clutches, was part of a march of farmers who came out on the Singhu border on Friday. There were slogans against ‘black’ laws this March. Kabal lives in Abohar in Fazilka district. When he left the house to participate in the demonstration, his mother was also with him. Singh said, “About 20 days ago, when I came to Singhu Border, slipping near the tractor-trolley broke the knives of my 86-year-old mother, Balbir Kaur. I had to send my mother back home with a cousin but I stayed because I wanted to fight for our rights.

Singh said that in Punjab, his family had to take one lakh rupees on interest so that his demand for surgery could be done. He said, “My mother has recovered after the operation but now I have a big debt to repay. There are many farmers like me who earn less, struggle more and are indebted. And the new laws will further aggravate us.” Hee. We have become slaves in our own free country with the advent of corporates in the agricultural sector. “

Trouble with chains but not ready to shake

Kabal Singh said, “I have caught myself in the fetters so that I can wake the government from sleep and draw attention to our misery.” Due to the fetters, Kabbal has a lot of difficulty in walking, eating and other activities, but they have continued to protest so that the coming generations of farmers do not suffer. He said, “We can be free from the chains when the government abolishes the new agricultural laws. When our demands are met, I will end the picket and liberate myself.”