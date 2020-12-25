Highlights: Important meeting of United Kisan Morcha today on the invitation of the government

The government wrote a letter asking the date and time for talks with farmers’ organizations

Farmers organizations are adamant on the demand for withdrawal of all three agricultural laws

new Delhi

The deadlock between farmer organizations and the government over the new farm laws continues. After the response from the farmers associations, the government has once again invited them for talks. Also asked him the date and time. Today a meeting has been convened by the United Kisan Morcha to discuss the new letter sent by the government. 40 farmers’ organizations are protesting under the banner of United Kisan Morcha.

Today will be meeting of united farmers front again

Farmers sitting for movement on different borders of Delhi have called a meeting of United Kisan Morcha today to discuss the new letter of the government. The strategy regarding the future will be decided in this meeting itself. The leader of a farmers organization said that the final decision of what the government has to give will be taken in the meeting of the United Front but there is nothing new and concrete in the government’s letter too.

Kisan Andolan: BJP president Nadda said by tweeting old video of Sonia Gandhi’s speech – Congress’s truth on farmers has been exposed again

Government sent a letter inviting them to talk to FIS

Vivek Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, wrote a letter to the leaders of the protesting farmers ‘organizations and invited them for talks again, but also clarified that any new demand related to the minimum support price was included in the agenda’ logical ‘Will not happen because it has nothing to do with the new agricultural laws. The government’s letter has come in response to the December 23 letter of the United Farmers Front, which states that if the government brings a concrete proposal in writing, instead of repeating the rejected idle proposals related to the amendment, the farmers’ organization talks Are ready for.

The farmers’ organizations bluntly – repeal the agricultural laws, the government should include in the negotiation agenda

MSP Guarantee Act Farmers Want

Revolutionary Farmers Union press secretary Avtar Singh Mehma said the Center could continue to claim that the new laws would not affect the MSP system, but farmers wanted the MSP Guarantee Act which would ensure that their crops were sold at the minimum support price. He said, ‘United Kisan Morcha will meet on Friday to discuss the government’s letter and then reply to it.’

Farmers are stuck for almost a month

Significantly, thousands of farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for almost a month against the new agricultural laws implemented in September. Most of these farmers are from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These farmers are clearly demanding that the government withdraw all the three new agricultural laws and make the MSP a law.

Kisan Andolan: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said – Government and farmers together remove the deadlock