A farmer has committed suicide on Saturday amid protests from farmers on the borders of Delhi for 38 days. On the Ghazipur border of Delhi border, a farmer committed suicide by hanging himself in a toilet built at the protest site.The name of the deceased farmer is Kashmir Singh, who is said to be a resident of Rampur in UP. Farmer Kashmir Singh has left an alleged suicide note before suicide, in which he has also written an appeal regarding the farmer movement.

This thing written in a suicide note

In the alleged suicide note of farmer Kashmir Singh who committed suicide, he has written that his martyrdom should not go in vain. Kashmir Singh has also written that his last rites should be performed on the border of Delhi UP.

A farmer died of a heart attack

Please tell that earlier on Friday, a farmer died of a heart attack on the Ghazipur border. Mohar Singh (57), a resident of Bhagwanpur Nangal village in Baghpat district, suffered a heart attack at the protest site, after which he was rushed to the hospital. Here doctors declared him dead.

Farmers organization said – got martyr status

DSP, Indirapuram Anshu Jain said that according to medical information, the farmer died of a heart attack. In this regard, State President of Farmers Organization BKU Rajbir Singh said that the farmers who died during the protest against agricultural laws should be given martyr status.