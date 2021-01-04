new Delhi: The farmers’ movement continues today for the 40th consecutive day in the midst of a bitter winter on the borders of Delhi. The farmers are demanding the withdrawal of the new three agricultural laws from the central government.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the central government to accept all the demands of the protesting farmers and cancel all three agricultural laws.

Kejriwal said, “Salute to the courage of our farmers who took to the streets amidst the cold and rain. My appeal to the Central Government is that all black laws should be withdrawn in today’s meeting keeping all the demands of the farmers.”

Let us know that today the eighth round of meetings is being held between the farmers’ organizations and the government. Farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some other states are demonstrating on different borders of the national capital. They have blocked highways.

Eighth round meeting with government, tribute paid to farmers who lost their lives during the movement