new Delhi: Farmer leaders said on Thursday that there is no option to cancel the legal guarantee and the new agricultural laws for the minimum support price (MSP). A day before this there was a conversation between the Center and the protesting farmer organizations, in which the deadlock over two controversial issues remained.

On Wednesday, the sixth round of talks between the government and the farmers ‘unions lasted for about five hours, in which some consensus was reached to address farmers’ concerns over the increase in electricity rates and penalties for burning stubble. Significantly, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been demonstrating for more than a month on the borders of the national capital. They demand that all three new agricultural laws be repealed.

Senior farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called another meeting on Friday to discuss further steps. However, there is no question of withdrawing from the two issues that are legal guarantees for MSPs and repeal of agricultural laws.

“The government has disposed of our demands to remove punitive provisions against farmers in the ordinance related to burning stubble and to stop the proposed amendments to the electricity law,” Chadhuni said. “But we want to clarify that there is no alternative to our two remaining demands, including repeal of three agricultural laws and legal guarantee for MSP,” he said.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh, which is part of the protesting farmers’ unions, the Ordination Committee issued a statement on Thursday saying that the central government has appealed to the farmers leaders to suggest an option to repeal the laws which is impossible. “The new laws will hand over agricultural markets, farmers’ land and food chains to the corporate,” the statement said.

The statement said that until these laws are repealed, there is no scope to discuss pro-farmer changes in the mandis and double the farmers’ income.

