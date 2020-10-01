The farmers’ opposition to the new agricultural laws has been gaining vigor across the country. Under the leadership of farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, farmers in Haryana have opened their front. Sushil Manav spoke to Gurnam Singh Chaduni on the new agricultural laws. Here are the excerpts:All three laws are not made for farmers, but for the World Trade Organization. Our country is a member of the World Trade Organization. The government is trying to fulfill the conditions of the WTO by imposing laws. The WTO has a condition that none of its member countries can pay more than the world market (MSP). For example, in the world market, wheat is Rs 1500 per quintal, whereas the MSP of wheat here is Rs 1950. This time maize has been at Rs 800-1100 per quintal. The government reduced the import duty on maize from 60 per cent to 15 per cent and 5 lakh tonnes of maize came from the US. This made our corn cheap. The whole game is to break the MSP so that the farmers can be looted.

But the government says that now farmers will be able to sell their crops anywhere?

This rule was already in place that the farmer could sell anywhere, but the merchant could not buy from anywhere. That is, it was mandatory for the trader to buy from the market and bid there. That is, 8-10 traders would have gathered and bid, then the one who would have bid a higher rate would have taken the goods. But it will end after the new law. When there is no MSP of food grains, how will farmers charge higher rates than the merchant? In contract forming, the company has the right to leave the farmer’s crop by showing ‘quality damage’ if cheaper goods are available in the market. But even if the price is higher than the contract in the market, the farmer can neither break the contract nor go to court. This is blindness.

What will be the effect of these three laws in the long run?

Mandis will break. If the mandia breaks, there will be no place to sell. MSP will end. After that, the government will be completely out of agriculture in the structure that will stand. Then the difference between the buyer and the seller will increase so much that those who are few capitalists will buy food grains from the whole country and then the whole country will buy and eat from the same capitalists. The profit which is the middle will be given only to those few capitalists. This will increase economic inequality in the country.

Do these three laws invite starvation again?

Of course. The government will completely disassociate itself from the entire process. Neither food will be purchased nor MSP will decide. Neither will storage nor distribution. After these laws, the next goal of the government in the coming years will be to abolish the Food Security Act. In such a situation, if a situation like famine, flood or re-corona occurs in a state or the entire country, the government will be empty handed. If hoarding increases openly, then prices will also increase. Those who have money will eat it, but those who do not have it will die of hunger.

How will these laws affect the general public?

The power to control prices in the new law is going out of the hands of the government and going into the hands of the businessman. Has also given open waiver of hoarding. Everyone had noticed that due to hoarding, tur dal suddenly increased from 50 to 200 rupees kg in the year 2015. We are seeing onion prices reaching Rs 100 to Rs 100 per kg. Now this trend will increase further. Traders will buy from the farmer cheaply, then deposit them and increase the rate of agricultural products. By reaching the plate of the common man, the price will touch the sky. In Bihar, this law came in 2006 itself. Where is Bihar today? They want to make the whole country Bihar.