The Carabinieri of the Sanremo company arrested two Sanremo residents aged 18 and 20, and a 77-year-old man, believed to be the perpetrators of the rifle wounding of a Moldovan farmer, which occurred in Poggio on 8 February. According to the reconstruction of the Carabinieri, the victim, a forty-year-old Moldovan citizen who had been regularly residing in Italy for some time, while he was going in the company of his brother to a piece of land near Poggio to collect some mimosa branches, had come across three people , intent on collecting the same plants. A heated argument arose during which the brothers tried to assert their reasons by trying to push the three men away. The attempt lasted a few minutes because shortly afterwards, when the two brothers had begun to collect the shrubs, the three returned to the field, armed with a hunting rifle: at gunpoint they had the two brothers hand over the documents and cell phones forcing them to leave the ground. At this point, probably faced with the brothers' reaction, the man holding the weapon fired a rifle shot, hitting the leg of one of the two brothers who fell to the ground. The three made a hasty escape, leaving the victim on the ground and seriously injured and his brother scared and without any possibility of calling for help because he had no cell phones. The consequences of the incident could have been much more serious if the brother had not carried the injured man on his shoulders to take him to the van from where he then reached the home of an acquaintance who allowed him to call for help. After the usual formalities, the three suspects, two very young people aged just eighteen and twenty and an acquaintance of theirs aged sixty-seven, all already known to the police, were accompanied to the Sanremo prison and made available to the authorities judicial.

Now the three will have to answer, jointly, for the crimes of aggravated robbery, serious bodily injury and unjustified possession and carrying of a hunting rifle. The victim had fled with her sister in a van, which then stopped in the Armea valley, where the man, seriously injured, was rescued.