Romagna farmer reimbursed with 14 euros for flood damages

Thirteen euros and 83 cents: this is what a farmer from Romagna received who had requested 30 thousand euros in reimbursement for damages caused by the flood that hit Emilia-Romagna in May 2023.

The one who reported the incident was Stefano Mordini, one of the owners of the Mordini farm in Riolo Terme, located in the hilly area of ​​Faenza.

“My farm was seriously damaged by the flood. However, we have not yet received any financial aid, except a payment of 13 euros and 83 cents from AgriCat for alleged damage,” the farmer reported.

Mordini’s words are reported by several national press outlets: “We are in the countryside, there were fields that became unreachable for some time, others in which remediation procedures had to be carried out. We made do with what we could and for the rest we relied on third parties, we tried to do what we could and then hoped for reimbursement”.

The farmer explains that he doesn’t even know why he was given that amount: “We were really disappointed, to say the least, and on top of that we didn’t receive any explanation as to how this amount was calculated. We made the request as indicated, we received this amount more than a year after the flood. It’s a joke and without any clarification, no one has any answers. I would like to know how the amount was calculated.”