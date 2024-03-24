Home page World

Michel Guddat

Danger from above: A farmer from Tyrol has to leave his own farm with his mother. Rock material threatens to destroy the house.

Innervillgraten – A sudden change happened on January 29th on Albrecht O.’s farm in Tyrol. Until then the farm was a busy place full of activity. Vacationers appreciated the proximity to the mountains while the farmer and his mother went about their daily duties. But since that date there has been silence on the farm in Austria, which seems deserted and lonely. The sudden change was triggered by immediate danger.

Minor rockfalls as a warning: Farmer in Austria has to leave his own farm

A ban on entry and use forced both of them to leave the house because there are 35,000 cubic meters of loose rock material hanging over the yard that could fall into the valley at any time. There were already small rockfalls that signaled the impending danger, as reported by the Tyrolean daily newspaper was reported.

Because of this danger, mother and son are currently living in their holiday home, which is about 150 meters from the farm. It is unclear how long they will have to stay there.

“It’s not just about the residential building with the two holiday apartments,” complains Albrecht O. “The farm buildings and outbuildings are also closed. Before that I had 20 Pustertaler Sprinzen, which is an endangered breed. I had to sell some of the animals, the rest are employed by a farmer friend of mine.”

No financial support for the farming family in East Tyrol

The problem for the Ortners is that they do not receive any funding as long as no damage is caused, and the risk alone is not decisive. Of course, the 45-year-old sees the situation differently: “I cannot manage my farm and rent out the holiday apartments as long as the entry ban applies. The whole thing is a total failure.”

The uncertainty about the future is particularly stressful for both of them. Experts take measurements and discuss ways to protect the home. The Bavarian agricultural weekly newspaper reports that the construction of a protective wall is also being considered.

Storm “Vaia” destroyed the natural protection in 2018

A few years ago, the danger zone was still surrounded by dense forest. However, the storm “Vaia” uprooted numerous trees in 2018, which led to erosion on the slope and repeatedly caused rockfalls. Just recently, a rock avalanche thundered onto the Brenner motorway in South Tyrol.

Loose rock material threatens the Ortner family's farm in Tyrol. (Symbolic image) © Manuel Geisser/Imago

But the storm was not alone. Storms, floods, avalanches, rock falls and landslides are occurring more and more frequently in Tyrol. Places like Innervillgraten near the Ortner family will probably be affected by such dangers more often in the future. Tyrol recently experienced a “very unusual” series of earthquakes.

The East Tyrolean farmer therefore appeals: “Today I am an isolated case, but due to the climate crisis there will soon be more cases like mine.” It is important to take precautions and provide assistance programs even if the damage has not yet occurred.

