A farmer has discovered a child’s body in Lower Saxony (symbolic image). © Marijan Murat/dpa

Six-year-old Arian has been missing in the region for weeks. Now a farmer has found a child’s body while mowing. However, it is still unclear whether it is the missing boy.

Stade – A farmer found a child’s body while mowing in the north of Lower Saxony. The Rothenburg police station announced this morning that no information could be given about the exact location and the circumstances in which the body was found. “It is also currently not possible to say with certainty who the child found is.”

Six-year-old Arian has been missing in the region for weeks. Specialists from the “Arian Investigation Team” have carried out a forensic examination of the location where he was found. No details were given.

The farmer found the body on Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. in the municipality of Estorf in the district of Stade, it was said. The police also said that no further information could be provided.

Arian, who comes from Elm, a district of Bremervörde between Bremerhaven and Hamburg, has been missing since April 22. For about a week, emergency services and helpers searched for the boy day and night in villages, meadows and forests. At times, up to 1,200 people were involved. The last search for Arian lasted two days in mid-May.

The police have several theories about what might have happened to Arian. The most likely explanation is that Arian had an accident without anyone else being involved. What speaks against a criminal case is that the emergency services found small footprints on the Oste, which probably came from Arian. dpa