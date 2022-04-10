New ‘Frank and Rogier’ laugh at criticism during the kick-off of the Bed & Breakfast season

The Hague couple Roelof and Theo looked with self-mockery at their participation in the TV program Bed & Breakfast on Friday evening, where the two complained about missing clothes hooks and a mattress cover that did not breathe. Viewers compared them to interior stylists Frank and Rogier. “Frank happened to be on the couch with us. We laughed ourselves to death.”