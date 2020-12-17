About 1000 Kisan Chaupals were organized in Rajasthan on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the farmers. PM Modi’s address was heard in these chaupals and BJP leaders kept the Modi government’s policies among the farmers on the occasion. State President Dr. Satish Poonia also reached the field among the farmers organized at Maheshwas, Jaipur. Here, Pooni participated in the farmers’ conference and communicated with the farmers and explained the advantages of the Modi Government’s Agricultural Reforms Act.

BJP state president Dr. Poonia witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual dialogue with farmers live with farmers in the field and a large number of farmer brothers were present in the program. BJP state minister Mahendra Yadav, Jaipur city district president Raghav Sharma and key officials and workers were present along with Dr. Pooni. Dr. Poonia paid floral tributes at the portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on this occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the work of giving 1.5 times MSP

Dr. Poonia said that the farmer brothers at Kisan Chappal in Maheshwas strongly supported the Agriculture Bill -2020 in unison. Addressing the farmers, he said that for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the work of giving 1.5 times MSP to the farmer brothers. In this country, when the budget of agriculture was Congress government in 2013-14, then it used to be 21 thousand crores and today the budget of agriculture is 1.34 lakh crores, so that the farmers of India should prosper and innovate.

Historical decision for the first time to make farmers prosperous

Dr. Poonia said that the political history of this country is a witness that the Congress party got the most opportunity to rule the country for more than 50 years, when they had so much sympathy with the farmers, then why did not implement all the schemes that Atal had earlier And now Prime Minister Modi has implemented. Dr. Poonia said that for the first time, Vajpayee and Modi took a historic decision to enrich the farmers by implementing the Kisan Credit Card Scheme in the country, crores of farmers of the country are taking advantage of it. Atal Bihari Vajpayee started all these innovative schemes with the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, today is his birthday, which we are celebrating as Good Governance Day and in this connection, the Prime Minister addressed farmers of different states today All three agricultural laws were discussed.

There is no confusion among the farmers on the three agricultural laws.

Dr. Poonia said that in 2019, the Congress manifesto talked about the abolition of mandis and contract farming was also started by their governments in Haryana and Punjab and still happens today. If farmers benefit from the innovation of agriculture in many parts of the country, then I think that there is no confusion among the majority of the farmers of India about the three agricultural laws.

Prime Minister Modi has today transferred an amount of 18 thousand crores directly into the accounts of 9 crore farmers of the country. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Direct Benefit Scheme is the world’s largest direct transfer scheme. The Modi government is running schemes with proper and robust system from seed to market, so that farmers can get the benefit of advanced farming away from traditional farming.

In response to the question of journalists, Dr. Poonia said that Prime Minister Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar are constantly appealing to the farmers to withdraw the movement. I am confident that a positive solution will come out soon. He said that for the first time in the country, the Modi government has made a respectable presence of India around the world by making foreign policy, defense policy, historical policies for youth and farmers, which has increased India’s self-respect.