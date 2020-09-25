Highlights: Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from Modi cabinet amid protests over farmer bill

Sukhbir Singh Badal – A US bomb shook Japan, a Akali bomb bombed Modi

Sukhbir Singh Badal was addressing a public meeting in Muktsar, Punjab

Chandigarh

Political uproar on farmer bill continues. Terming the bill as anti-farmer, Shiromani Akali Dal MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Modi cabinet. With this, he also left the post of Union Minister. Now Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has also strongly condemned the Modi government in Muktsar, Punjab.

Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “During the Second World War, America shook Japan with an atomic bomb. An Akali Dal bomb (Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation) has shaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For two months no one was saying a word on the farmers, but now 5-5 ministers are speaking on it.

Farmers said – not accepted

In the midst of all this, the farmers of Punjab-Haryana have made up their mind for a long fight against the recently passed three farmers bill. The Punjab bandh agitation was announced for three days to protest against the Kisan Bill. The farmers have made it clear that they will not accept the agricultural bills under any circumstances.