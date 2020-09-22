What will happen to the minimum support price?
lie: The Kisan Bill is actually a conspiracy to not give minimum support price to the farmers.
truth: The Kisan Bill has nothing to do with the minimum support price. MSP is being given and will continue to be given in future.
What will happen to the mandis?
lie: Now the mandis will end.
truth: The market system will remain the same.
Bill is anti-farmer?
lie: Farmers Bill is against farmers.
truth: Farmers Bill provides freedom to farmers. Now farmers can sell their crop to anyone, anywhere. This will establish ‘One Nation One Market’. By partnering with large food processing companies, farmers will be able to earn more profits.
Will big companies exploit?
lie: Big companies will exploit the farmers in the name of contract.
truth: The agreement will give the farmers a fixed price but the farmer cannot be tied against his interests. The farmer will be free to withdraw from that agreement at any time, so no penalty will be taken from him.
Will farmers lose their land?
lie: The land of the farmers will be given to the capitalists.
truth: The bill clearly states that sale, lease and mortgage of land of farmers is completely banned. The agreement will be with the crops, not the land.
Are farmers at a loss?
lie: Farmers benefit from the farmer bill, farmers are at a disadvantage.
truth: In many states, farmers are growing crops like sugarcane, tea and coffee in association with large corporations. Now small farmers will get more benefit and they will get confidence in technology and firm profits.
.
Leave a Reply