What will happen to the minimum support price? lie: The Kisan Bill is actually a conspiracy to not give minimum support price to the farmers. truth: The Kisan Bill has nothing to do with the minimum support price. MSP is being given and will continue to be given in future.

What will happen to the mandis? lie: Now the mandis will end. truth: The market system will remain the same.

Bill is anti-farmer? lie: Farmers Bill is against farmers. truth: Farmers Bill provides freedom to farmers. Now farmers can sell their crop to anyone, anywhere. This will establish ‘One Nation One Market’. By partnering with large food processing companies, farmers will be able to earn more profits.

Will big companies exploit? lie: Big companies will exploit the farmers in the name of contract. truth: The agreement will give the farmers a fixed price but the farmer cannot be tied against his interests. The farmer will be free to withdraw from that agreement at any time, so no penalty will be taken from him.

Will farmers lose their land? lie: The land of the farmers will be given to the capitalists. truth: The bill clearly states that sale, lease and mortgage of land of farmers is completely banned. The agreement will be with the crops, not the land.

Are farmers at a loss? lie: Farmers benefit from the farmer bill, farmers are at a disadvantage. truth: In many states, farmers are growing crops like sugarcane, tea and coffee in association with large corporations. Now small farmers will get more benefit and they will get confidence in technology and firm profits.

Politics is sharp about agricultural bills. The opposition has vigorously opposed the new provisions. Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh are extremely aggressive about these bills. On 25 September, farmers in Punjab have declared a massive protest. In Parliament too, the government is constantly being surrounded on this issue and there is uproar. Since the issue is related to the farmers, no political party wants to miss proving themselves to be friendly. There are many doubts in the minds of farmers about what changes the government has made. To overcome these doubts, the Narendra Modi government has tried to clear the situation by advertising in newspapers. On six major points, the government has put ‘lie’ and ‘truth’ in front.