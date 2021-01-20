A BULLYING farmer that abused foreign workers and had them working in pitiful conditions has been arrested.
Policia Nacional sources allege the Murcia business-owner, “exploited foreign citizens, giving them a paltry salary for working in unhealthy working conditions.”
Men and women worked 12 hours a day, earning an average 75 euros per week, with victims often having wages forfeited for not reaching ever-changing targets.
Workers even had to ask permission to go to what was described as a “deplorable” bathroom.
Statements reveal that some were forced to carry on working, despite being injured by dangerous equipment.
The farmer would pack over a dozen workers into the back of a van without any seats and without any thought for social distancing.
He was caught red-handed last Wednesday, January 13, as he was transporting seven workers from one site to another.
The 53-year-old was arrested for abusing workers’ rights, favoring irregular immigration and illegal trafficking of labor.
His two industrial buildings were closed and his bank accounts were blocked.
