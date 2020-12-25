Farmers who were opposing the new agricultural laws of the Center, on Friday, on the call of Bharatiya Kisan Union, stopped toll collection on most highways of Haryana and made them toll free.

According to officials, the toll charge collection at several toll plazas in the state has been stopped from Thursday midnight or Friday morning. In many places, farmers took toll plazas and did not allow the authorities to collect toll tax from the people. In view of the protests at some places, toll employees stopped collecting toll tax on their own and allowed the vehicles to be paid without any fee.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said a few days ago that toll tax will not be allowed to be collected from December 25 to 27 at Haryana’s toll booth. Farmers have completely stopped toll tax collection at NH-44 toll plaza in Bastar, Karnal. He has also stopped toll collection on toll plaza on Karnal-Jind highway, toll plaza on Dabwali in Sirsa district and Makrauli Kala on Rohtak-Panipat highway. However, toll charges were levied at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram on Friday morning.

It may be noted that the central government is introducing three new agricultural laws passed in September as major reforms in the agriculture sector, while the farmers who are protesting have expressed fears that the new laws will end the MSP (minimum support price) and mandi system And they will become dependent on big corporates.

Explain that the farmers recently enacted three new agricultural laws – The Producers Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) ) Are opposing the Act, 2020.