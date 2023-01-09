Farmacosmo enters the pet world: the agreement for the acquisition of the majority of the “Bau Cosmesi” portal

Farmacosmo SpA, a company active in the Health, Pharma & Beauty sector listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, announces that today, January 9, it has signed a binding agreement for the formation of a new company (“NewCo”), in which the “baucosmesi.it” portal will be conferred owned by the entrepreneur Andrea Bianchi and which will be provided with adequate financial resources by Farmacosmo, in order to be able to support the relative strategic plan. The Bau Cosmetics portal has been active since April 2021 e deals with the sale of natural, vegan and made in Italy products for the care and hygiene of animals, and the operation aims to widen the value proposition Of Farmacosmo, which confirms itself as a point of reference in the e-commerce sector for care and well-being, also in the pet sector.

THE main strategic rationales underlying the transaction: Entry into a niche market in the Pet sector which has a very high expected growth rate and a very low market saturation level, with new high-margin references; the possibility of expanding the growth path of Bau Cosmesi through the exploitation of new sources of traffic, both organic and paid, currently not active and the possibility to leverage on Farmacosmo’s Pet user base through cross-selling and cross-fertilization marketing strategies; the streamlining of the current structure through numerous cost synergies, defining between the two portals: a single logistics center to take advantage of Pharmacosmo’s technological know-how and best practices; a single strategic center for IT developments and marketing policies; economies of scale with a significant reduction in costs relating to commissions on electronic payment methods and the use of materials for shipments; the development of the Pet business both in the B2B and retail sectors. In particular Bau brand products will also be distributed offline through selective commercial agreements.

Farmacosmo enters the pet world: the structure of the operation with the “Bau Cosmesi” portal

The operation involves: a) the constitution of the NewCo, as a Limited Liability Company, where (i.) AB, who will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the same, will make a contribution in kind of the Bau Cosmesi portal, valued at Euro 350,000, and (ii.) Farmacosmo will make a cash contribution of the amount of Euro 350,000. b) At the same time, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement, AB undertakes to transfer to Farmacosmo a part of its share equal to 17% of the share capital of NewCo, upon payment of the purchase price of Euro 119,000. Half of the consideration will be paid in cash (“cash consideration”), and the other half in Farmacosmo shares (“in kind consideration”) valued at Euro 2.28 each (target price equity research).

The value paid for 67% of the share capital of the NewCo will therefore be equal to Euro 469,000. The transaction will be completed, for the part relating to the contribution in cash and the Consideration in Cash, with the exclusive use of the Company’s own resources. Fabio de ConcilioPresident and Chief Executive Officer of Farmacosmo said: “We are inaugurating 2023 with an extraordinary operation that sees Farmacosmo enter the pet world with a innovative project which in just over a year of activity has already expressed excellent fundamentals. The strategic plan that we have defined in recent months will make it possible to equip a brilliant young entrepreneur with all the technology, experience and managerial skills of the Farmacosmo ecosystem. Bau Cosmesi thus becomes the fourth proprietary portal of Farmacosmo, thanks to which we will go to attack the pet market marketing proprietary brand productsto the benefit of brand awareness and profitability of the group”.

Andrea Bianchi, founder of the Bau Cosmesi portal said: “I am happy to sign this agreement with Farmacosmo which will accompany Bau in its scaling and positioning phase in the Italian market. Bau will have important new resources to support that will allow the portal to grow rapidly and at the same time to offer the best service ever. New synergies are about to emerge and will lead the project towards new and important goals”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

