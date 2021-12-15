Presented in Rome #Farmacistagreen, the project of the Federation of Pharmacists’ Orders (Fofi) and Boehringer Ingelheim that rewards the best environmental sustainability initiatives related to health, carried out by Italian pharmacists. According to the promoters of the initiative, the partnership between the various health actors is an essential tool for the construction of an increasingly efficient health service, which takes into account the real needs of citizens, as well as environmental sustainability and the system itself. As also foreseen by the NRP, local healthcare represents the first line within the communities, for which the pharmacist is a point of reference.

Starting today, until February 18, interested pharmacists will be able to send their projects to the organizing secretariat, by applying to the site www.farmacistagreen.it. The projects must still be in progress, or started by 31 December 2021 and must represent virtuous models of ‘green’ management or promotion of the culture of health and sustainability. Three finalists will be selected from among those received, on the basis of criteria such as compliance with principles of inclusion, innovation, replicability and measurability of results. The award ceremony will take place in a public ceremony by the summer of next year.

The jury, led by Fofi president Andrea Mandelli, is made up of representatives of Fofi and Fenagifar (National Federation of Young Pharmacist Associations), as well as representatives of specialized journalism and social commitment: Francesco Avitto, director of Quotidiano Sanità; Carolina Carosio, president of Fenagifar; Alma Maria Grandin, head of Tg1 – Rai service; Margherita Lopes, Head of Fortune Health; Maria Rita Montebelli, head of scientific communication at the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation; Roberto Pennacchio, Fofi Central Committee; Gianfranco Picciau, Fofi Central Committee; Luigi Ripamonti, head of Corriere Salute.

The issue of the connection between health and sustainability is concretely manifested in the context of local health services, of which the pharmacist represents a fundamental link, since he is also a testimonial of sustainable behavior and initiatives in support of prevention and general well-being. An increasingly important function for citizens and patients who, even during the pandemic, have found in the pharmacist an accessible point of reference for information and services related to the new health and sustainability needs. The enhancement of the role of the pharmacist and the impact of his activities on the territory makes it possible to focus attention on the function of proximity assistance in promoting a virtuous circle and a progressive awareness of the culture of sustainable development.

With this in mind, #Farmacistagreen does not want to be just a prize but a collection of best practices that can be replicated throughout the national territory, with a measurable and significant impact in terms of circular sustainability. “Never like today the environment-health combination must be considered a priority, and in spreading this awareness and promoting environmental protection, the pharmacist can and must play an essential role, as the first healthcare reference in the area for the citizen, for the relationship of trust that has always linked it to the community and for the capacity for innovation that it has demonstrated even during the pandemic emergency. Concrete responses are needed, and this requires the common commitment of all, starting with health professionals “, says President Fofi, Andrea Mandelli.

“From this perspective – he continues – #Farmacistagreen represents the starting point for a wide-ranging path, open to all players in the health system, which aims to promote responsible behavior by leveraging the link between health and sustainability, to address the critical issues of today but also, and above all, to protect future generations. This is why Fofi and Boehringer Ingelheim wanted to give life to a long-term project, to which each, for their role, can contribute “.

The theme of true partnership, based on the communion of intentions and the complementarity of roles, remains a central node of the project and, in general, of the reflection on the Health of the Future that is taking shape thanks to the implementation of the NRP.

“The new health challenges to which we are all called to respond require a profound reflection on the role of the pharmaceutical industry within the health system. A role that must be fulfilled within a model of true partnership, in which each actor can contribute through their own skills “, underlines Morena Sangiovanni, president of Boehringer Ingelheim Italy. “In a project like #Farmacistagreen, the function of connection with the citizens typical of local healthcare, the vocation and commitment of pharmacists and the will of a company like Boehringer Ingelheim to invest in the long term to ensure a more healthier and more sustainable. In fact, we devote a lot of attention to the sustainable development goals of the UN Agenda 2030, which are the basis of our vision, based on sustainable development for future generations. This will see us increasingly engaged in activities such as the one we are presenting today: modular, participatory, and based on collaboration with institutions and communities ”, he concludes.

The applause for #Farmacistagreen also came from the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, who concluded: “This praiseworthy initiative confirms the indispensable link between health, environment and proximity, at the basis of our NHS. The pharmacist – points out – represents one of the main actors of this system: it is the first health care facility in the area and the reference point for citizens and the connection with local operational structures. The pandemic has confirmed the key role of these health professionals and pharmacies themselves able to create a 360 ° citizen assistance network: from swabs to vaccinations against Covid and flu, up to screening. A new paradigm where the relationship of trust between the pharmacist and the patient is increasingly central in the provision of fundamental services for therapy support, therapeutic adherence and prevention, with maximum attention to sustainability: obtaining excellent results in treatment of the patient by working in such a way as to guarantee the well-being of future generations “, he concludes.