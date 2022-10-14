Pharmacies, La Generosa It has 275 branches around the Mexican Republic in addition to offices, exponential growth in just 10 years that began with only 8 branches.

“We are a guide that instructs the client to acquire the best option of medicines that you can acquire, we are not looking to sell what suits us, it is about providing the best option for the client”, said Jaime López, CEO of the company in an interview for Debate.

The pharmacist care It has to be through a daily transition and new challenges, where matching the ideas of recent collaborators with the philosophy they handle can be difficult.

The pharmaceutical company bets on the training of its personnel, therefore, with its human factor in pharmacies they have training rooms to apply the technique of sociodrama.

Technique in which the collaborators are “in the shoes of the other” starting with attention in the box and later from the customer perspectivethen, the ideas of both parties will be tied.

The CEO recognized an impact on his personal life, from generating new knowledge that he did not have about the pharmacy to a series of attitudinal changes that allowed him to adapt to the environment, in more than 30 years of experience.

“All my working life I have practically sold pharmacy, where there is a process of empathizing with others on a daily basis, my personal performance is based on this activity” stressed Jaime López.

business model

Pharmacies ‘La Generosa’ shares the experience acquired by its collaborators and to be able to give the client the options so that he makes the best decision.

Based on a retail model defined as retail sales, going to a place, choosing it, purchasing it and receiving personalized attention, the growth of the pharmaceutical company has been noticeable.

The main value of pharmaceutical is to bring health to all Mexicans through an affordable price.

The changes in the retail model must be constantly updated to adapt to the technological and innovative updates of the digital worldwhich suggests that it will not end in the pharmaceutical industry, which is why the company announced launches such as Rappi, Mi Monedero Generoso, Home Service and Pick Up.

