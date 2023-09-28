“Our ambition is to be able to bring therapeutic and potentially technological innovation to the service of people to improve their quality of life and their well-being in general”. These are the words of Arianna Gregis, Country Division Head Pharmaceuticals of Bayer Italia, on the occasion of the press conference organized in Milan and with which it was announced that the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has given the green light to the reimbursement of vericiguat, the new drug for the treatment of chronic symptomatic heart failure developed by Bayer.