“We have a great commitment to corporate social responsibility, which starts from our corporate projects such as the Mectizan Donation Program or the MSD for Mothers, which have a global impact and have generated an important difference in people's lives. Then we instead of projects that are born in Italy and are designed for Italy, such as this one by Msd CrowdCaring. Crowd (crowd) because we think about real people, real life, everyday life, and Caring, the care that belongs to us precisely because we deal with health at 360 degrees, from prevention to the care of people with everything that also revolves around the world of innovation and well-being”. Nicoletta Luppi, president and CEO of MSD Italia, said this to Adnkronos Salute, speaking today in Rome at the event for the 5th anniversary of the MSD CrowdCaring initiative which confirms the pharmaceutical company's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“The initiative – continues Luppi – was born because we wanted to make a difference, in all regions, for all those people who need an important cultural boost so that diversity, equity and equality are increasingly promoted in our country. inclusion. And when I say this – he clarifies – I think of concrete impacts in their lives, of innovative projects, but with tangible results that can make a difference”. Therefore “we decided to collaborate with Eppela, precisely so that there could also be support for digital transformation. Working with a platform, using all social media to give visibility to these projects, but above all through a crowdfunding operation to ensure that these projects could be supported by more investors”. Since 2018, MSD CrowdCaring has led to the creation of 80 projects in favor of disabled people, people in difficulty, for inclusion and gender equality, thanks to the over 820 thousand euros raised from 2018 to date, to MSD co-financing of 350 thousand euros and more than 5,700 supporters.

“We also finance support for the training of these designers – underlines Luppi – We help them in the advertising of their projects and then, if they really manage to reach the target, not only will they realize their dream of making a difference in people's lives, which is also our dream, but they will certainly have the legs to be able to run on their own. Within MSD – he highlights – there is a committee specifically for the selection of these projects, which obviously must also respond to the highest compliance principles”. There are many projects to “try to find activities and fill the lives of people with disabilities with purpose. Projects against violence against women, to support women. I was also moved in a truly important way by many projects that came from teenagers, on environmental issues” for the opportunity of “a healthier life, changing lifestyles, or offering job opportunities, making them continue studying: truly wonderful projects. Among all – concludes Luppi – I remember a radio project free in the city of Rome who came from the suburbs. An enthusiasm, a desire to live: they really infected us.”