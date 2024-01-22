Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/22/2024 – 19:36

The president of the FarmaBrasil Group, Reginaldo Arcuri, assesses that the new industrial policy incentive program, launched by the federal government this Monday, 22nd, is positive and viewed favorably by companies. “The feeling is that it is something done more with your feet on the ground”, he assessed. The group represents companies such as Aché, Apsen, Eurofarma, Hypera Pharma and Libbs.

The executive pointed out that, although the program, called Nova Indústria Brasil, did not bring any major surprises, preferring to focus on improving measures already in progress, the program has its merit and proposes some new features with viable implementation.

Arcuri praised the personal involvement of the Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services and vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, in conducting the program with the private sector. For him, today's launch showed signs that the Executive Branch is interested in having an industrial policy that works, and not in doing something pro forma. “It will give a leap in quality in our sector,” he said.

The so-called “aspirational goal” of the program in the area of ​​Health is to increase national participation in the production of medicines, vaccines, inputs, health technologies, as well as medical equipment and devices from 42% to 70%. According to Arcuri, the pharmaceutical sector is ready for the proposed changes, but is still awaiting a more detailed action plan from the government.

Still in the area of ​​Health, the federal industry promotion program has four priority areas: pharmaceuticals, medicines and advanced therapies; vaccines, serums and blood products; medical devices; information technologies and connectivity.

With the initiative, the government intends to reduce external dependence on inputs in the area, which is currently 90%, create greater alignment between the country's industrial policy and foreign trade, in addition to reducing the cost of credit, with a focus on both in the area of ​​inputs and equipment.