Concordia, Sinaloa.- A farm worker died instantly, after being rammed by a ghost vehicle, when it was supposedly crossing the southern international highway, in the receivership of Aguascaliente de Garate, Concordia.

The deceased was identified as Alberto “P”, who worked in the fields and lived in the settlement where the traffic incident occurred.

Residents of the community commented that the accident occurred around 06:00 hours, on the Mexico 15 south highway, at the height of the primary school of the town in question.

It was said that today deceased He was crossing the road together with a donkey when he was hit by a vehicle, which presumably did not stop moving as it left in an unknown direction.

After the impact, the passer-by died instantly when he was thrown against the asphalt layer, where his body lay.

By attesting to deathan agent of the public ministry requested that the body of the unfortunate be taken to the Forensic Medical Servicewhere he would later be claimed by his relatives.