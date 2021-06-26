The president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano has issued the ordinance n.182 which prohibits working in conditions of prolonged exposure to the sun, from 12.30 to 16.00 with immediate effect and until 31 August next.

The decision also comes after what happened in Brindisi where a 27-year-old farm worker died after working many hours under the sun, at high temperatures.

The ordinance on “Work activity in the agricultural sector in conditions of prolonged exposure to the sun – contingent and urgent ordinance for reasons of hygiene and public health” affects the entire regional territory in the areas or areas affected by the performance of work in the agricultural sector, limited only to the days in which the risk map indicated on the website www.worklimate.it/scelta-mappa/sole-attivita-fisica-alta/ refers to: “workers exposed to the sun” with “intense physical activity” at 12 noon, 00, signals a “high” risk level. The trade union provisions limited to the territorial area of ​​reference remain unaffected.

The ordinance is published in the BURP, as well as included in the Official Collection of Decrees and Ordinances of the President of the Regional Council; it is transmitted, for legal obligations, to the Prefects and to all the Mayors of the Apulian municipalities.