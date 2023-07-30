Minister says he will treat “all data” of the tax reform with transparency and that the measure will not be punitive

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Saturday (July 29, 2023) that the government will provide transparency to “all data” of tax reform. Haddad said he will make public how much each exception granted will cost in terms of the standard rate. The text will create the IVA (Value Added Tax) to replace other taxes. The statement was given in interview to journalist Luis Nassif da GGN TV. According to the minister, the measure will not be taken to “punish anyone”. “It is to give Congress clarity that if it is benefiting a sector, it has to be very well grounded for that because everyone will pay for it”, he said. Once again, the Minister of Finance once again suggested “give a lime” for the text of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform to be leaner. “And, if she has to go back to the Chamber, go back to score the goal, to close the matter and take the biggest economic step that Brazil could take at this point. There is nothing more important than this PEC in our economic horizon”he said.

