Former minister said again that he will not resume portfolio; he was appointed this 6th to the transition planning and management team

Former Finance Minister Guido Mantega said again this Friday (11.Nov.2022) that he will not assume a ministerial position in the government of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). According to him, the new holder of the portfolio should “fit in” to Lula’s management model from January 2023.

“Economic policy belongs to the government, not to the Minister of Finance. He comes to execute the economic policy defined by the government and, mainly, by President Lula”said in an interview with GloboNews🇧🇷

Mantega was the head of the Ministry of Finance between March 2006 and January 2015, in the 2nd Lula government and in the 1st term of the former president. Dilma Rousseff (PT). Before that, he had been Minister of Planning and president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). In this 6th, he was appointed to compose the transition group for planning, budget and management of the elected government.

In the former minister’s assessment, the nomination to compose the transition team “is being overrated” and does not determine that the components will assume a ministerial position. He praised the achievements of the period he was at the Treasury, such as the reduction of external indebtedness and the entry of Brazil into the group of external creditors, but indicated that he had ended the cycle in charge of the PT economy.

“I was once Minister of Planning, Finance, and I no longer intend to be a minister. I come out of that vanguard and I stay in the back, helping with advice and everything else.” said.

Asked if the affirmation of the new minister’s alignment with Lula would not invalidate the PT’s commitment to make a government more central, Mantega highlighted that the planning revolves around the coalition of parties of the ruling base and is not controlled solely by the PT.

“I spoke of the government. It is a government economic policy. In this case, it is a coalition government, it has to reflect the opinions of the other participants”, said the former minister.

Before the second round, on October 20, Mantega had said that he would continue to advise Lula in case of need, but that he would not accept a ministerial position. “or something like that” if offered.