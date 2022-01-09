During the past two years and since the outbreak of the “Corona” pandemic, local farms and their owners of the state were able to prove their presence and market their products, whether they were vegetables and fruits or livestock and poultry, and they contributed to enhancing the supply in the markets and avoiding any shortage with the start of the “pandemic”, which was It has the greatest impact on price stability. This was achieved only with the state’s support and encouragement of the local product, the provision of promotion and marketing platforms for it, and the encouragement of supply chains and major retail stores to support it and provide platforms for offerings to it, which made it possible for consumers to turn to it for its reasonable prices, and because it is fresh and reaches them directly from the farms.

Today, farm owners and consumers alike are looking with much concern for the expected repercussions of the Union Electricity’s decision to review the tariff segments prices as of this month, which we hope will be reconsidered. Because it is related to multiple aspects that will be affected by the step, the previous facilities encouraged many young citizens and small investors to break into this field, preferring it over public jobs because of the better return they saw for them, a trend that is consistent with the leadership and the state’s encouragement for young people to work in the private sector and start their projects. own.

This encouragement of youth also contributed to the decline of a previously widespread phenomenon related to non-national sub-investors and the practices they caused that were not committed to the healthy and sound rules of agriculture, away from the state’s plans to expand the cultivation of feasible crops and regulated irrigation methods for limited water resources.

The state has provided many forms and forms of support and facilities for local farms, and has succeeded in encouraging young people to establish agricultural projects, especially those based on innovation and modern technologies, especially vertical farming and feasible modern systems, especially in an area like ours that suffers from water scarcity. During the last period, young people succeeded in presenting good models that tell how they were able to turn the “pandemic” challenge into opportunities through which they intensified the presence of the local agricultural and animal product in the markets with patience, determination and determination. Success is the fruit of that support, encouragement and facilities, which were also reflected on the consumer, who found his goal in providing a local product with high quality and affordable prices.

A success that we hope will continue and be invested with more support, encouragement, facilities and plans that build on that success.