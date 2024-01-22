Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/22/2024 – 20:29

Milk producer cooperatives will be entitled to an emergency credit line of R$707 million. The Ministry of Finance published this Monday (22) a concierge relocating resources from the 2023/24 Harvest Plan to the temporary and special line of credit for working capital.

Called the Agricultural Cooperative Capitalization Program (Procap-Agro Giro) Range 2, the emergency line aims to help producers affected by the low price of milk. Until June 30, they will be able to take out loans of 8% per year and 60 installments, with a grace period of 24 months to pay the first.

The creation of the credit line was approved by the National Monetary Council (CMN) in December. Two financial institutions, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and Banco do Brasil (BB), will operate the financing. BNDES will have R$507.485 million to lend and BB, R$200 million.