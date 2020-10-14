new Delhi: Today, leaders of 29 farmer organizations reached Delhi today to talk to the Agriculture Secretary about the new farmers law passed by the Parliament. But no result came out of the discussion and angry farmer leaders came out of the meeting. Not only this, he tore the copy of the Farmers’ Law outside the Krishi Bhavan in Delhi.

A farmer union leader said, “We were not satisfied with the discussion, so we came out, we want these black laws to be abolished.” The secretary said that he will tell our demands even further. “

Another farmer leader said, “We came out because no minister came to attend the meeting.” We want these laws to be withdrawn. ” Significantly, the farmers of Punjab are opposing these new agricultural laws. They demand that it be withdrawn. Their movement continues.

Delhi: Leaders of 29 farmer unions walk out of meeting with Agriculture Secretary to discuss the recently enacted #FarmLaws; tear copies of the laws outside Krishi Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/H88HPY8fSC – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Please tell that on Tuesday, a meeting of representatives of 29 farmers’ organizations was held in Chandigarh. In this, it was decided that talks will be held with the Center on Wednesday on the Agricultural Law in Delhi.

BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokarikalan had said, “Our three members will attend the meeting in Delhi”. Besides, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Balbir Singh Rajewal told the media on Tuesday that with the Center A seven-member committee has been formed for talks.

On Monday, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti had decided not to attend the meeting called today by the Central Agriculture Department. Farmers’ organizations last week also rejected the Centre’s invitation to attend a conference called on October 8 to address their concerns. The movement of these organizations disrupted rail traffic in the state and severely affected the coal supply of thermal power plants.

