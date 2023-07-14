After the unfortunate fact that was made public in the municipality of Angostura, where 18 people were working against their will in an agricultural fieldIn addition to having them as prisoners in a supposed rehabilitation center, local deputies raised their voices from the local Congress to point out that the majority of day laborers who arrive from other entities to sinaloaThey are also victims of a kind of modern slavery, since many are made to work paying them a pittance or nothing, in addition to making them live in deplorable conditions, which was made clear by the unfortunate events that occurred in the barracks of the syndicate of Juan Jose Rios in Guasave.

The deputies Deisy Ayala, Elizabeth Chía and Aurelia Leal went for the jugular to the state authorities when they considered that what they experienced in the cuarterías of Juan Jose Rios, where many children died because of the unsanitary conditions in which they were living, it was so that the government would have done something more about it and not just go and take a picture of what was being done, because with the passing of days They were forgetting about the people, although the good thing for those day laborers is that the season was almost over and they returned to their places of origin, but this year they will be back once more.

The fact that the ray shops still exist, that they are poorly fed, live in inhumane conditions and, apart from that, suffer from discrimination and a series of abuses, forces the authorities to be more energetic with the issue of agricultural fields, where they take advantage of the needs of these people to do whatever they please with them, when all they are looking for is a better quality of life.

