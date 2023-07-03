Secretary of Economic Policy, Guilherme Mello, said that activity in the sector surprises even government projections

The Secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance, Guilherme Mello, said that the projection for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth in 2023 will be revised upwards, to a level of 2.5% to 3%. Currently, the government estimates a 1.9% increase in economic activity this year.

The new forecasts will appear in the next MacroFiscal Bulletin of the Ministry of Finance, which is released every two months. The last one was in May.

“Today we are certainly closer to a reality of GDP growth between 2.5% and 3% this year than the initial market scenario [financeiro] which was close to 1%”, declared Mello.

He participated in a meeting this Monday (July 3, 2023) of the CDESS (Council for Sustainable Economic Social Development), the Conselhão. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwas not at the meeting because he went to the wake of his mother, Norma Therea Goussein Haddad, who died on Sunday night (July 2, 2023), in São Paulo.

Mello said that thereality” was showing that the Ministry of Finance had “reason” in the most optimistic projections of the beginning of the year.

“The GDP growth perspective for the year 2023 has risen substantially. Since the beginning of the year we have been saying that growth would be higher than what the market predicted, something closer to 2% was our initial forecast, while the market expected something close to 0.8%”said the secretary.

Mello declared that the improvement in projections is due to factors that are beyond the scope of the Ministry of Finance, but that the government also contributed to the rise in expectations.

“It is the result of the improvement in the economic environment that the Brazilian economy has seen in recent months”, he declared. The secretary defended that the measures to improve public accounts and the advancement of the new fiscal framework enabled a “expressive improvement of some macroeconomic prices”.

He cited future interest rates, which impact businessmen who make long-term investments. The lower dollar was also an example given by the Secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance. “The exchange rate in Brazil today is closer to an equilibrium exchange rate. The real has strengthened, which shows the strength of our economic agenda”he said.

COUNCIL

In addition to Guilherme Mello, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhaand the Special Secretary for Tax Reform, Bernard Appy.

Padilha defined a concerted effort to vote on important economic agendas this week. The Chamber will begin to analyze, first, the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) bill. “It is a bill that is blocking the agenda at the moment”, declared the minister.

The deputies will also later analyze the new fiscal framework and the tax reform in the Chamber. “Yesterday’s meeting ended with the decision and orientation of the leaders to close the week only after voting on the tax reform in the Chamber”, declared Padilha.