By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Ministry of Finance is counting on the return of taxation on fuels scheduled for next Wednesday, without further extension of the exemption or gradual return of charges, two sources who follow the subject told Reuters, although they still fear that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes the opposite decision in the coming days.

In an attempt to avoid a repeat of the January episode, when Lula determined the extension of tax exemptions against the will of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, the economic team is betting on the improvement of the international environment as an argument to convince the president to end the benefit and bring relief to public accounts.

According to one of the sources, the Treasury is not discussing any action other than the full reinstatement as of March for gasoline, alcohol, aviation kerosene and vehicular natural gas, as provided for in the provisional measure in force.

According to her, the global scenario “is undoubtedly better”, which would make the effect of the reenonment less dramatic. From the end of December until now, the spot dollar has fallen from 5.28 reais to 5.14 reais, while the price of brent oil has gone from 85.91 dollars to 82.21 dollars a barrel.

The second source states that the taxation will return from March “in what depends on the Ministry of Finance”. This interlocutor points out that uncertainty about Lula’s final decision is what makes it difficult for the government to strike a hammer.

However, the political pressure against the reenactment from the president’s circle is explicit. This Friday, the president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said that before talking about resuming taxes on fuels, it is necessary to define a new price policy for Petrobras. This, according to her, will be possible from April, when the board of directors of the state company is renewed.

“Taxes are not and have never been responsible for the explosion in gasoline prices that we have seen since the coup and in the Bolsonaro/Guedes government. We are not against taxing fuel, but doing so now is penalizing the consumer, generating more inflation and failing to fulfill the campaign commitment”, he said in a publication on social networks.

The full return of taxation would mean an increase in the price of gasoline of 79 cents per liter in Pis/Cofins and another 10 cents per liter in Cide. For ethanol, the price of a liter would rise 24 cents with the return of Pis/Cofins.

If it manages to guarantee full reencumbrance, the economic team will have an increase of approximately 29 billion reais in the federal coffers in 2023. The measure is part of the set of actions in the folder’s spreadsheet to seek a reduction of this year’s primary deficit to a lower value to 100 billion reais.

The return of the charge would have an impact on short-term inflation, but the improvement in the fiscal situation tends to positively influence market expectations for future inflation, which is taken into account by the Central Bank in monetary policy decisions.

XP’s evaluation indicates that the impact on inflation of the reenonment from March will be 0.5 percentage points this year. The institution’s calculation, prepared by economist Tatiana Nogueira, points to an increase of 5.7% in the IPCA in 2023, a number that already incorporates the effect of the resumption of taxes.

The exemption on these inputs was adopted last year by the Jair Bolsonaro government in the midst of the electoral process on the grounds that it was necessary to mitigate the effects of high oil prices and contain inflation.

Lula extended the measure after taking office last month, amid pressure from political allies who feared a negative effect on the new government’s popularity. On the occasion, he extended the benefit until the end of February for gasoline, alcohol, aviation kerosene and vehicular natural gas, leading to exemption until December 31 for diesel and cooking gas.

The measure exposed the fragility of Haddad, who was totally against extending the benefit and even publicly announced an agreement to end the exemptions in early January, before being defeated in that debate.

For 2024, the Treasury also expects a return of taxation on diesel and cooking gas, which would lead to an increase in revenues in the year to 55 billion reais.

According to the sources, in the field of medium-term measures, the debate on the creation of a fund to stabilize fuel prices has cooled down. The mechanism, which would depend on contributions from the Treasury, would serve as a cushion to minimize volatility in the prices of these inputs.

Representatives of Petrobras and the Ministries of Finance and Mines and Energy negotiated in January the creation of a working group to discuss the viability of this mechanism, but, according to both sources, the initiative has not yet moved forward.

The new president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, was the rapporteur in 2022, when he was a senator, of a proposal to create a government fund with these characteristics. The project passed in the Senate, but would have to be evaluated by the House. Prates had a meeting scheduled with Lula at the Planalto this Friday.