The Shiromani Akali Dal, a NDA partner for 24 years, broke ties with the coalition on the issue of agriculture bill. On Saturday, the party announced its separation from the NDA. The Congress has taken a dig at this decision of the Akali Dal. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said on Saturday that it was a victory for the farmers as the Akali Dal had to bow to the doorposts of the donors and sever ties with the ruling coalition.Surjewala said that the Akali Dal, a supporter of the black law, had to leave the NDA and break ties with the Modi government. He (Akali) had to bow to the doorstep of the peasant-workers. At the same time, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called the Akali Dal’s decision to break away from the NDA a political compulsion for the Badal family. The Chief Minister said that there is no moral basis behind the decision of Shiromani Akali Dal. The BJP blamed the Akali Dal for not convincing the farmers about the agricultural bills, after which they had no other option.

Akali Dal in trouble: Captain

The Captain said that in this exercise of saving face, the Akali Dal has got stuck in an even bigger political problem, in which there is no place for them in Punjab as well as at the Center. Significantly, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday night announced his separation from the National Democratic Alliance in protest against the agricultural bills. He made the announcement after the party’s core committee meeting.

Badal said that the decision to part with the NDA was taken because the Center has refused to ensure the minimum support price (MSP) guarantee for the farmers. She is consistently showing insensitivity to issues related to Punjabi, especially Sikhs, an example of which is the exclusion of Punjabi language from the official language category in Jammu and Kashmir.