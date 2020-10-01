The Manohar Lal Khattar government of the state has become alert even before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed tractor rally between October 3-5 in Punjab and Haryana. It is reported that Rahul Gandhi’s entry into the state has been banned. State Home Minister Anil Vij has accused Rahul Gandhi of disturbing the atmosphere in the state.Vij said that the Punjab government was trying to send a crowd to Haryana, which we had stopped on two occasions. He told the media that he will not allow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to enter the state. Also, he will not allow any Congress leader to enter the state to do politics on any issue in Haryana.

Vij alleged that the Congress is trying to wander the farmers and Rahul Gandhi is trying to pollute the environment around the country through tractor travel. He said that Congress has failed on every front. This is why she complicates issues by doing politics.

Congress will take out tractor journey

Significantly, to raise voice against the anti-farmer laws, Gandhi had announced the holding of a tractor rally. It was said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will also attend this rally of Rahul Gandhi in Punjab. Party sources said that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress General Secretary and in-charge of the party’s Punjab affairs Harish Rawat, state Congress president Sunil Jakhar, all ministers of the state and Congress MLAs will join the protest to raise their voice against anti-farmer laws. Tractor rallies are also expected to get the support of farmer organizations. The rallies will cover a distance of more than 50 kilometers in three days.

Admission program in Haryana on 5 October

The party spokesperson said that the rallies will start at around 11 pm everyday on all three days. These will be conducted following protocol related to Kovid-19. He said that on October 5, the rally from Dhudan Means (Patiala) will start with a public meeting and a tractor will be 10 kilometers from the place to the Pihowa border from where Rahul Gandhi will enter Haryana. According to Haryana Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi may address rallies in Kaithal and Pipli in Kurukshetra district on 5 October.

However, even before Rahul’s rally, the Haryana government has banned his entry into the state. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi, who was going to meet the family of the alleged rape victim in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, was taken into custody. UP Police officials have confirmed this. Congress leaders have claimed that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been arrested by the police. Congress sources said that the convoys of the two leaders were intercepted by the Greater Noida Police.



Congress claimed arrest

After this, Rahul left for Hathras on foot. After a short walk, the police again stopped them. The Congress has released a video in which former party presidents are seen asking the police under which section they are being arrested. Lalan Kumar, media convenor of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, also told that Priyanka and Rahul were going to meet the victim family of the Hathras incident. On the way, the Greater Noida Police intercepted his convoy in the Pari Chowk area.

He told that after stopping on the Yamuna Expressway, Priyanka and Rahul left for Hathras on foot. Hathras is 142 kilometers from where they were stopped. At the same time, Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh said that the two leaders have been detained.

