President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the ordinances amid protests by farmers in Punjab, Haryana and different parts of the country over agricultural bills. Agricultural bills have become law after the President’s signature. After the president’s approval, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal on Sunday called it disappointing and quite unfortunate.Badal said that farmers are opposing these bills in Punjab. It is indeed a dark day for the country, because the President sidelined the spirit of the country. He said that we are quite hopeful that the Honorable President will return these bills to Parliament for a re-consideration. This demand is from the Akali Dal and some opposition parties. Earlier, the Akali Dal delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him not to approve the agriculture bill.

Appeal did not work

Apart from this, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad also came to meet President Ramnath Kovind. On behalf of the opposition delegation, Ghulam Nabi Azad met the President and appealed to the President that this bill should have been brought only after talking to all political parties. However, his appeal did not work. The President has given his assent to the bills related to farmers and farming passed by Parliament in the monsoon session amidst continuous opposition from farmers and political parties.