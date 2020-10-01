Police arrested Harsimrat Kaur, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal and former Union Minister in Punjab, during a protest against the agricultural bills. Kaur’s rally against agricultural ordinances reached the Chandigarh-Jekarpur border. Meanwhile, the police resorted to lathicharge to end the picket. The mob dispersed after police action. The police then took Harsimrat Kaur into custody.Kaur along with Balwinder Bhundar and Bunty Romana have also been detained. During the rally in Mullanpur, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Prem Sing Chandumajra, Daljit Singh Cheema, Bikram Singh Majithia and Bibi Jagir Kaur were also taken into custody by the police.

According to the information, the Kisan March was organized by the Akali Dal on Thursday. A batch of Akali Dal processions, which came out of three Sikh boards, reached Chandigarh-Zirakpur under the leadership of Harsimrat Kaur around 9 pm. During this time, the police first set up sticks to end the strike of Akali workers. Later, the former Union Minister was arrested. On the other hand, Sukhbir Badal reached the Mullapur Barrier with rally rally around 10 pm. He was also taken into custody by the police here.